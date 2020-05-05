Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 In Texas As Businesses Reopen

By 49 minutes ago
  • The state Capitol building in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    The state Capitol building in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the press conference live below:

The press conference comes four days after certain businesses began reopening across Texas. Abbott announced last week he was allowing restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums to open at 25% capacity. While some businesses have opted to reopen, others have chosen to remain closed

The governor said it was not yet safe for salons, barbershops, bars and gyms to open, but if Texans continue safe-distancing practices to prevent new COVID-19 cases, they could be allowed to open mid-May.

It may be weeks before the effects of this first phase of reopening are known. In the meantime, Austin and Travis County leaders have been reminding residents to avoid unnecessary trips, keep a safe distance from others and wear face coverings.

Dr. Mark Escott, the top doctor at Austin Public Health, told Travis County commissioners on Tuesday it’s important to proceed with caution — no one wants to be forced into lockdown.

“And that’s why it’s critical that folks don’t celebrate too much right now, understand the risk is still there, and if we proceed safely, if businesses proceed safely, then we can avoid the inconvenience of that shutdown again,” he said. 

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Greg Abbott

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Escott Calls Construction Sites 'Hotspots,' Giving Tuesday Underway

By 9 hours ago
Central Texas Food Bank distributed food boxes at Toney Burger Stadium in South Austin on April 30.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Gov. Abbott Says Businesses Can Reopen In Phases, Starting Friday

By Apr 27, 2020
A business on South Congress displays a closed sign during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonessential businesses have been told to close to slow the spread of the disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen Friday provided they limit occupancy to no more than 25%, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

At a news conference Monday, Abbott said he was letting his stay-at-home order expire and allowing businesses to reopen in phases.  

Gov. Greg Abbott Ends Self-Quarantine Mandate For Travelers From Louisiana

By Apr 28, 2020
A TXDOT sign on a highway near Houston during the coronavirus pandemic on April 1.
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Texas is ending restrictions on travelers from Louisiana that began a month ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.