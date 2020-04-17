Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Issues Orders Outlining How To Reopen Texas Economy

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce the initial process of loosening restrictions on businesses, a step that some say would signal a "reopening" of the economy in Texas.

Abbott hinted at the announcement during a news briefing Monday, saying the process would involve data and medical analysis. He also said the plan would have a component to ensure adequate testing for coronavirus.

That’s something experts across the country have said should be a requirement before stay-at-home orders are loosened.

“This is not going to be a rush-the-gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” Abbott said. “We have to understand that we must re-open in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the same time ensuring that we contain the spreading of COVID-19.”

Abbott was one of the governors on a conference call Thursday with President Donald Trump, where Trump outlined the process states could follow to reopen.

