Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody Indicted On Charges Related To Javier Ambler's Death

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was indicted Monday on charges of tampering evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man who died in custody last year.

The indictment accuses Chody of destroying footage that showed deputies chasing and using force against the Pflugerville resident that was captured for the reality TV show "Live PD." Jason Nassour, former general counsel with the county attorney's office, faces the same charge.

Chody was booked and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

His indictment was first reported by The Austin American-Statesman.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore opened a joint investigation in June after details of Ambler’s death were revealed by The Statesman and KVUE.

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden chased Ambler for 22 minutes for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. When they caught Ambler, they used tasers on him four times, though he protested that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. He died shortly after.

Chody, who is up for re-election in November, denied the allegations and said he has no intention of stepping down. He suggested the indictment was "engineered" and that Dick had a political agenda.

The Williamson County DA rebuffed that notion at a news conference.

"You know, obviously people that are charged with indictments always want to come up with some explanation or some sinister plot behind it," Dick said. "I think anyone that knows me knows that I'm driven very much by what's right and what's wrong and what the evidence tells us."

Moore said a separate grand jury will be impaneled in Austin next month.

“The first order of business will be to continue the presentation of evidence regarding the tampering case that has now been indicted here in Williamson County," she said.

Dick said the deputies are under investigation. Neither currently faces charges nor has been disciplined by the department. Moore, who was not re-elected and leaves office in November, said she will leave the case to the next district attorney.

This story has been updated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Jason Nassour was the county attorney.