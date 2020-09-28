Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody Indicted On Charges Related To Javier Ambler's Death

By 3 hours ago
  • Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody outside the sheriff's office in Georgetown.
    At a news conference Monday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody denied charges that he tampered with evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in custody last year.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was indicted Monday on charges of tampering evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man who died in custody last year.

The indictment accuses Chody of destroying footage that showed deputies chasing and using force against the Pflugerville resident that was captured for the reality TV show "Live PD." Jason Nassour, former general counsel with the county attorney's office, faces the same charge.

Chody was booked and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

His indictment was first reported by The Austin American-Statesman.

Chody was booked Monday on charges he tampered with evidence.
Credit Williamson County booking photo

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore opened a joint investigation in June after details of Ambler’s death were revealed by The Statesman and KVUE.

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden chased Ambler for 22 minutes for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. When they caught Ambler, they used tasers on him four times, though he protested that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. He died shortly after.

Chody, who is up for re-election in November, denied the allegations and said he has no intention of stepping down. He suggested the indictment was "engineered" and that Dick had a political agenda.

The Williamson County DA rebuffed that notion at a news conference.

"You know, obviously people that are charged with indictments always want to come up with some explanation or some sinister plot behind it," Dick said. "I think anyone that knows me knows that I'm driven very much by what's right and what's wrong and what the evidence tells us."

Moore said a separate grand jury will be impaneled in Austin next month.

“The first order of business will be to continue the presentation of evidence regarding the tampering case that has now been indicted here in Williamson County," she said.

Dick said the deputies are under investigation. Neither currently faces charges nor has been disciplined by the department. Moore, who was not re-elected and leaves office in November, said she will leave the case to the next district attorney.

This story has been updated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Jason Nassour was the county attorney.

Tags: 
Javier Ambler
Robert Chody

Related Content

Travis County DA Will Not Take Javier Ambler, Mike Ramos Cases To Grand Jury Before Leaving Office

By Jul 22, 2020
Brenda Ramos holds a funeral service program for her son, Mike Ramos, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer earlier this year.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore will not bring two significant officer use-of-force cases to a grand jury before she leaves office this year, her office said Wednesday.

Commissioners Demand Williamson County Sheriff's Resignation After Death Of Black Man In Custody

By Allyson Ortegon Jun 9, 2020
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody in 2015.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Members of the Williamson County Commissioner's Court are calling for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign over the death of a black Pflugerville man who was tasered during a traffic stop last year.

'Live PD' Show Canceled After Protests Against Police Brutality And Pflugerville Man's Death

By Jun 10, 2020
Black Lives Matter and other signs at a rally against police violence at Huston-Tillotson University on Sundy.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The reality cable show "Live PD," which filmed the death of a black Pflugerville man in custody of Williamson County deputies, has been canceled, A&E Network announced Wednesday.

 