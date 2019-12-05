World War II Veteran Richard Overton's Home Is Now A Historic Austin Landmark

By 4 minutes ago
  • Richard Overton's house in East Austin
    The Austin City Council has deemed historic the home of World War II veteran Richard Overton, who died last year at 112.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The home of Richard Overton, who was believed to be America's oldest World War II veteran before he died last year, will now be harder to alter or tear down after Austin City Council members deemed it historic Thursday.

“He was a physical link to the history of our nation and our city, and now that he’s gone his house is our physical link to him," said Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, who oversees the district where Overton's house sits.

Overton died Dec. 27 at the age of 112 after being hospitalized for pneumonia. Born in Bastrop County in 1906, Overton joined the U.S. Army in 1940 as part of an all-black engineer aviation battalion, serving in Pearl Harbor and in the Pacific theater at Okinawa and Iwo Jima.

"Uncle Sam called me in, and I went there and I had to do it," he told KUT in 2015. Roughly 2,000 people attended a funeral service for Overton in January, before he was buried with full military honors at the Texas State Cemetery.

According to city documents, Overton bought the property on Hamilton Avenue in 1948 and built a one-story home for himself and his second wife. He worked for a furniture company and for the State Treasury Department before retiring in the 1970s.

Richard Overton smokes a cigar on his front porch during a birthday celebration in 2018.
Credit Montinique Monroe for KUT

Overton enjoyed smoking cigars on his front porch, and each year people gathered at his East Austin home to celebrate an age most of them would likely never reach themselves.

The City of Austin gave his street the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue in 2017. Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to erect markers dedicated to him along a portion of Airport Boulevard.

President Barack Obama honored Overton in Washington, D.C., in 2013

“He was there at Pearl Harbor when the battleships were still smoldering,” Obama said during a Veterans Day celebration. “When the war ended, Richard headed home to Texas, to a nation bitterly divided by race, and his service on the battlefield was not always matched by the respect he deserved at home, but this veteran held his head high.”

Tags: 
Richard Overton
Austin City Council

Related Content

A Bill Dedicating Part Of Airport Boulevard To Richard Overton Is On Gov. Abbott's Desk

By May 15, 2019
Richard Overton at his East Austin home during his 112th birthday celebrations on May 11, 2018.
Montinique Monroe for KUT

A bill dedicating part of Austin's Airport Boulevard to longtime Austinite and World War II veteran Richard Overton is awaiting approval from Gov. Greg Abbott. The measure passed the Texas Senate late last week, on what would have been the 113th birthday of the man who was once known as America's oldest veteran.

World War II Veteran Richard Overton Is Buried With Full Military Honors At Texas State Cemetery

By Jan 12, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

"Richard Overton is a Texas legend," Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday at the funeral for the World War II  veteran. Overton died last month at 112.

At the service at Shoreline Church in North Austin, Abbott said what stood out to him most about Overton was "the humility and grace in which he lived."

Austinite Richard Overton, America's Oldest Veteran, Dies At 112

By KUT Staff Dec 27, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Richard Overton, the oldest known American World War II veteran, has died. Overton, who turned 112 in May, was the oldest man in the United States. He was hospitalized recently for pneumonia but was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Austin's Richard Overton Celebrates His 111th Birthday

By May 11, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

Today, America's oldest living World War II combat veteran celebrated his 111th birthday.

Richard Overton, born in Bastrop County in 1906, enlisted in the Army in 1940. He served in the South Pacific and left the military in 1945. He's been honored by everyone from Mayor Steve Adler to former President Barack Obama, who invited Overton to Washington, D.C. in 2013 to celebrate Veterans Day.

Austin's Oldest Combat Veteran Gets Free Home Renovation

By Jul 18, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Austin resident Richard Overton, the oldest known living World War II veteran, is getting a free home upgrade.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to repair the homes of veterans around the country. At 111, Overton is one of their oldest clients. He built his home in the late 1940s after returning home from the war and has lived there ever since.