KUT's Garbage Week is Coming

We know and celebrate Earth Day, but Garbage Week? What’s up with that?

In the lead-up to Earth Day 2023, KUT is celebrating Garbage Week, a weeklong reporting series from the KUT Newsroom.

“Over the years, we’ve noticed that people are curious and concerned about what happens to the trash, recycling and compost they leave at the curb. They have questions like: What happens to this stuff? Where does it go? Am I doing this right?” said KUT Projects Editor Matt Largey, adding that many of these questions surged after the February ice storm.

So why not tackle your questions about garbage over the course of the week leading up to Earth Day (April 22)?

KUT News reporters Mose Buchele, Marisa Charpentier, Maya Fawaz, Juan Garcia, Kailey Hunt, Sangita Menon and Gabby Rodriguez have been digging into the local garbage scene over the past few weeks. From investigating a compost site in Elgin, to trying to figure out how much of Austin’s recyclables are actually recycled, they’ve been getting dirty.

Tune in to 90.5, visit KUT.org and follow KUT News social media the week of April 17 for seven fun and informative reports answering some of your burning questions on garbage.

“Soon after the series airs, we’ll announce an organized community trash clean up, so watch KUT.org and our social media channels for details,” said Largey.