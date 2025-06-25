KUT Public Media celebrates spring awards season with honors for excellence in journalism, production, music and more
From powerful investigations and standout audio production to dynamic digital storytelling and music programming, KUT Public Media has earned statewide and regional recognition for its work this spring.
KUT News and Texas Standard were honored for reporting excellence across a range of beats, while KUTX 98.9 picked up yet another award for “Best Radio Station.”
Notably, KUT News healthcare reporter Olivia Aldridge was named “Best Health Reporter” — across print, radio and TV — by the Texas Medical Association. KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier earned top honors in the radio reporter category and received the Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter from the Headliners Foundation of Texas — one of the most prestigious journalism recognitions in the state.
These honors reflect the depth, creativity and impact of KUT Public Media’s work to inform, inspire and reflect the people and culture of Austin – and the state of Texas.
Here’s a roundup of this season’s accolades:
TMA Anson Jones, M.D. Awards, honoring excellence in health journalism
- Olivia Aldridge, Best Health Reporter (across print, radio and TV)
- Olivia Aldridge, first place Radio News
Regional Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.
- Raul Alonzo and Texas Standard, news series Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union
- Raul Alonzo and Texas Standard, for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union
- Nathan Bernier, hard news for Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss
- Nathan Bernier, excellence in sound for I-35 caps plan reconsidered as cost estimates soar by 61%
- Mose Buchele, excellence in writing for A generation of Austinites remembers seeing alligators near Barton Springs. Were they ever there?
- Matt Largey, feature reporting for Jo and Bernard both lost their spouses. Now in their 90s, this Austin couple found love again.
Headliners Foundation of Texas, promoting excellence in Texas journalism.
- KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier, Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter
- Raul Alonzo and Texas Standard, showcase awards storytelling certificate of merit for Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union
Texas Broadcast News Awards, presented by the Texas Association of Broadcasters
- KUT News and Texas Standard, Overall Excellence
- Texas Standard, election results coverage for its Super Tuesday episode
- Raul Alonzo and Texas Standard, Best multimedia/digital storytelling Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union
- Nathan Bernier, best reporter
- Nathan Bernier, original digital content for the I-35 project
- Mose Buchele, use of actuality production for Meet the chirping frogs of Austin. They’re all around, but you never see them
- Audrey McGlinchy, specialty/beat coverage for her housing reporting
- Jimmy Maas, sports story/series Why is the rivalry between UT and OU so intense?
- Chelsey Zhu, feature (light) for For one Austin summer camp, public transit is part of the adventure
Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists in public media, fostering high ethical standards in the practice of journalism.
- Raul Alonzo, second place for In 1977, a farmworkers' march to DC sought to turn the eyes of the nation on Texas in digital writing
- Raul Alonzo, second place for Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union in the enterprise reporting category
- Sarah Asch, first place for Why can't Texans put a referendum on the ballot? In the government and democracy feature category
- Mose Buchele, first place for Meet the chirping frogs of Austin. They’re all around, but you never see them for use of sound
- Kristen Cabrera and Raul Alonzo, second place for Remembering Johnny Canales in the use of sound category
- Matt Largey, first place for What's the story behind ZZ Top's First Annual Texas-Size Rompin' Stompin' Barndance and Bar B.Q.? in the human interest feature category
- Michael Marks and Sarah Asch, second place for The future of agriculture in Texas in the news feature category
- The KUT Newsroom, second place for the Civics 101 series in the series category
Best of Austin poll, presented by The Austin Chronicle
- KUT.org, Best Online Media Outlet
- KUTX 98.9, Best Radio Station
- Texas Standard, Best Radio Program
- KUT News housing reporter Audrey McGlinchy, Best News Reporter
- KUTX 98.9's Laurie Gallardo, Best Radio or Podcast Host
- Take a Moment, the daily meditation moment on KUT 90.5, hosted by Marnie Castor, Politics & Media Wild Card
- The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy, who is based in the KUT Newsroom, Best Ken Paxton Watchdog