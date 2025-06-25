© 2025 KUT Public Media

KUT Public Media celebrates spring awards season with honors for excellence in journalism, production, music and more

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT
Some of the KUT Public Media staff members who won soring 2025 awards. Top row L to R: Matt Largey, Chelsey Zhu, Mose Buchele, Audrey McGlinchy. Bottom row L to R: Raul Alonzo,
Some of the KUT Public Media staff members who won spring 2025 awards. Top row L to R: Matt Largey, Chelsey Zhu, Mose Buchele and Audrey McGlinchy. Bottom row L to R: Raul Alonzo, Nathan Bernier, Olivia Aldridge and Jimmy Maas.

From powerful investigations and standout audio production to dynamic digital storytelling and music programming, KUT Public Media has earned statewide and regional recognition for its work this spring.

KUT News and Texas Standard were honored for reporting excellence across a range of beats, while KUTX 98.9 picked up yet another award for “Best Radio Station.”
 
Notably, KUT News healthcare reporter Olivia Aldridge was named “Best Health Reporter” — across print, radio and TV — by the Texas Medical Association. KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier earned top honors in the radio reporter category and received the Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter from the Headliners Foundation of Texas — one of the most prestigious journalism recognitions in the state.

These honors reflect the depth, creativity and impact of KUT Public Media’s work to inform, inspire and reflect the people and culture of Austin – and the state of Texas.

Here’s a roundup of this season’s accolades:

TMA Anson Jones, M.D. Awards, honoring excellence in health journalism

  • Olivia Aldridge, Best Health Reporter (across print, radio and TV)
  • Olivia Aldridge, first place Radio News

Regional Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.

Headliners Foundation of Texas, promoting excellence in Texas journalism.

Texas Broadcast News Awards, presented by the Texas Association of Broadcasters

Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists in public media, fostering high ethical standards in the practice of journalism.

Best of Austin poll, presented by The Austin Chronicle

  • KUT.org, Best Online Media Outlet
  • KUTX 98.9, Best Radio Station
  • Texas Standard, Best Radio Program
  • KUT News housing reporter Audrey McGlinchy, Best News Reporter
  • KUTX 98.9's Laurie Gallardo, Best Radio or Podcast Host
  • Take a Moment, the daily meditation moment on KUT 90.5, hosted by Marnie Castor, Politics & Media Wild Card
  • The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy, who is based in the KUT Newsroom, Best Ken Paxton Watchdog
Erin Geisler
Erin Geisler