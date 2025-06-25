KUT Public Media celebrates spring awards season with honors for excellence in journalism, production, music and more

From powerful investigations and standout audio production to dynamic digital storytelling and music programming, KUT Public Media has earned statewide and regional recognition for its work this spring.

KUT News and Texas Standard were honored for reporting excellence across a range of beats, while KUTX 98.9 picked up yet another award for “Best Radio Station.”



Notably, KUT News healthcare reporter Olivia Aldridge was named “Best Health Reporter” — across print, radio and TV — by the Texas Medical Association. KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier earned top honors in the radio reporter category and received the Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter from the Headliners Foundation of Texas — one of the most prestigious journalism recognitions in the state.

These honors reflect the depth, creativity and impact of KUT Public Media’s work to inform, inspire and reflect the people and culture of Austin – and the state of Texas.

Here’s a roundup of this season’s accolades:

TMA Anson Jones, M.D. Awards, honoring excellence in health journalism



Olivia Aldridge , Best Health Reporter (across print, radio and TV)

, Best Health Reporter (across print, radio and TV) Olivia Aldridge, first place Radio News

Regional Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.



Headliners Foundation of Texas, promoting excellence in Texas journalism.



KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier , Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter

, Charles E. Green Award for Best Radio Reporter Raul Alonzo and Texas Standard, showcase awards storytelling certificate of merit for Searching for the history of the Texas Farm Workers Union

Texas Broadcast News Awards, presented by the Texas Association of Broadcasters



Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists in public media, fostering high ethical standards in the practice of journalism.



Best of Austin poll, presented by The Austin Chronicle

