© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Capital Metro Vehicles Return To Full Capacity With One Exception

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published May 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
An electronic sign on a Cap Metro bus says: "Wash your hands. Stay home if ur sick."
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

As Austin lowers to stage 2 of its COVID-19 risk guidelines, Capital Metro plans to operate almost all vehicles at full capacity starting Wednesday. The one exception is MetroAccess buses, a shared-ride paratransit service for people with disabilities.

Face masks will continue to be required on public transit as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The agency is encouraged to see the community reach this milestone and looks forward to continuing to welcome customers back on all services," Cap Metro said in a statement.

Cap Metro ridership has been down sharply during the pandemic as more people work from home or seek to avoid enclosed spaces with strangers. In March, the most recent month for which federal data is available, Cap Metro reported more than 1.3 million bus trips. That was the highest number since October, but it was much lower than the 2.4 million trips in March 2019.

The agency is hopeful its sanitation protocols will help people feel more comfortable using public transit.

Cap Metro said it cleans vehicles every night with an electrostatically charged mist of disinfectant. The electrostatic charge helps the disinfectant cling to surfaces.

The agency also expects to finish by the end of the month a $1.6 million project to install active air purification systems on all 425 of its buses. The systems use UV light and a fine mist of disinfectant (aerosolized hydrogen peroxide) to sanitize air pulled through the bus's HVAC system.

Tags

TransportationCapital MetroCoronavirus
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT.
See stories by Nathan Bernier
Related Content