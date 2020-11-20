Here's Where To Pick Up A Free Thanksgiving Meal In Central Texas

With Thanksgiving approaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic, less than half of households with children in the U.S. are very confident about affording needed food over the next several weeks, according to new census data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

To help meet the growing demand for meals in Central Texas, some churches and organizations are hosting free meal distributions through Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday, Nov. 21:

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner

Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution



Oswaldo A.B. Cantu Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 E. 3rd St., Austin

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals will be served to-go

Sunday, Nov. 22:

Great Thanksgiving Banquet



Mission Possible! Austin

Church Under the Bridge I-35 at 7th St. in Austin

Fellowship starts at 10 a.m., and meals are served on-site at noon.

Monday, Nov. 23:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution



Mobile Loaves and Fishes at First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity St., Austin

5:30 p.m. until supplies last

Haircuts and flu shots also offered

Meals will be served to-go

Open to Travis County residents only

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution



Calvary Episcopal Church, 603 Spring St., Austin

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No on-site dining

Open to Bastrop County residents only

Thursday, Nov. 26:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution



Príncipe de Paz, 1204 Payton Gin Rd., Austin

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No on-site dining

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution



Annie’s Way at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W. Dr., Round Rock

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will be served to-go

Register by texting 512-801-1629

Open to City of Round Rock residents only

Community Meal



Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd., Austin

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will be served outdoors

Feast Of Giving

