Here's Where To Pick Up A Free Thanksgiving Meal In Central Texas

KUT 90.5 | By Dani Matias
Published November 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST
A volunteer puts a box of food in a person's car during a Central Texas Food Bank food distribution in April.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUT
Central Texas Food Bank has been distributing emergency relief food boxes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are unsure if they'll be able to afford food.

With Thanksgiving approaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic, less than half of households with children in the U.S. are very confident about affording needed food over the next several weeks, according to new census data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

To help meet the growing demand for meals in Central Texas, some churches and organizations are hosting free meal distributions through Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday, Nov. 21:

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

Sunday, Nov. 22:

Great Thanksgiving Banquet

  • Mission Possible! Austin
  • Church Under the Bridge I-35 at 7th St. in Austin
  • Fellowship starts at 10 a.m., and meals are served on-site at noon.

Monday, Nov. 23:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

  • Mobile Loaves and Fishes at First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity St., Austin
  • 5:30 p.m. until supplies last
  • Haircuts and flu shots also offered
  • Meals will be served to-go
  • Open to Travis County residents only

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

Thursday, Nov. 26:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

  • Príncipe de Paz, 1204 Payton Gin Rd., Austin
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • No on-site dining

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

  • Annie’s Way at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W. Dr., Round Rock
  • 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Meals will be served to-go
  • Register by texting 512-801-1629
  • Open to City of Round Rock residents only

Community Meal

  • Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd., Austin
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Meals will be served outdoors

Feast Of Giving

AustinThanksgivingFoodCOVID-19Coronavirus
Dani Matias
Dani Matias is a producer and fill-in host for KUT's Morning Edition show.
