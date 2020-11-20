Here's Where To Pick Up A Free Thanksgiving Meal In Central Texas
With Thanksgiving approaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic, less than half of households with children in the U.S. are very confident about affording needed food over the next several weeks, according to new census data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
To help meet the growing demand for meals in Central Texas, some churches and organizations are hosting free meal distributions through Thanksgiving Day.
Saturday, Nov. 21:
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner
- Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Oswaldo A.B. Cantu Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 E. 3rd St., Austin
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Meals will be served to-go
Sunday, Nov. 22:
Great Thanksgiving Banquet
- Mission Possible! Austin
- Church Under the Bridge I-35 at 7th St. in Austin
- Fellowship starts at 10 a.m., and meals are served on-site at noon.
Monday, Nov. 23:
Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Mobile Loaves and Fishes at First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity St., Austin
- 5:30 p.m. until supplies last
- Haircuts and flu shots also offered
- Meals will be served to-go
- Open to Travis County residents only
Wednesday, Nov. 25:
Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Calvary Episcopal Church, 603 Spring St., Austin
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- No on-site dining
- Open to Bastrop County residents only
Thursday, Nov. 26:
Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Príncipe de Paz, 1204 Payton Gin Rd., Austin
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- No on-site dining
Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
- Annie’s Way at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W. Dr., Round Rock
- 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Meals will be served to-go
- Register by texting 512-801-1629
- Open to City of Round Rock residents only
Community Meal
- Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd., Austin
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Meals will be served outdoors
Feast Of Giving
- St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd., Austin
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until food runs out
- Drivers are asked to enter from St. Joseph Boulevard.
- No on-site dining