WATCH: Austin Public Health Gives Update Amid Rise In COVID-19 Deaths

Austin Public Health is hosting its weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in the Austin area Friday morning.

APH interim director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County health authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH chief epidemiologist Janet Pichette, and Cassandra DeLeon, APH’s chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will answer questions from the media.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in the Austin-Travis County area. The number of new COVID deaths reported each day also has been on the rise since last month. Health officials reported 23 deaths on Wednesday, which appears to be the largest single-day increase since the pandemic started and brought the county’s COVID death toll above 1,000. According to Austin-Travis County data, 1,015 people have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

