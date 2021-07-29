Williamson County School Districts Navigate Virtual Options Without Relying On Money From The State

Many school districts in Williamson County had hoped to offer virtual learning this year to students, especially those ineligible for a vaccine, because of rising COVID-19 cases. But they were waiting on funding from the state that never came.

Some districts were able to find money for the option, while others could not.

Round Rock Independent School District is one of the ones that will offer the option to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. RRISD spokesperson Jenny LaCoste-Caputo said the money to pay for it will come out of the district's existing funds.

The district is opening enrollment for virtual learning on its website Thursday. It will also host a virtual town hall Tuesday for families to ask questions about their options, as well as learn about the safety protocols that will be in place for students returning to class.

Leander Independent School District filled the 300 or so spots it had for virtual learning next school year. Spokesperson Matt Mitchell said the district is using federal relief funds leftover from the last school year to provide that option. He said the district is looking for more money to expand and that families can add their names to a waitlist in case it does.

Georgetown Independent School District has released a draft back-to-school plan and is gathering feedback from families through Wednesday. The plan states all students will be going back to in-person learning.

Hutto Independent School District and Liberty Hill Independent School District plan to offer only in-person learning.

