Dripping Springs ISD is asking voters to pass a nearly $500 million school bond in May 3 election

The Dripping Springs Independent School District has a $402.3 million bond on the ballot that will go to voters this spring,

DSISD has grown by 61% in the last decade and is expected to continue growing for the next several years. To address this, the district is looking to build a new high school, expand bus transportation and upgrade technology across campuses.

The DSISD bond is split into two propositions, so voters don't have to pass the whole thing; they can choose to pass one section and not the other.

Here's what's in the bond.



Prop A

Prop A totals about $399.7 million. Currently, four campuses in DSISD are overcapacity — Dripping Springs Elementary, Walnut Springs Elementary, Sycamore Springs Middle School and Dripping Springs High School.

Dripping Springs High School is the only high school in the district and serves more than 2,500 students. Even with portable classrooms, the campus is expected to exceed capacity by 2028.

Dripping Springs ISD Even with portables at Dripping Springs High School, the school is expected to exceed capacity by 2028.

The bond would add a second high school, allowing for another 2,500 students. It would be built along Darden Hill Road and cost the district about $298.8 million. It's expected to open for the 2028-2029 school year.

Dripping Springs ISD This is a rendering of the proposed second Dripping Springs high school, which would help accommodate the growing number of high school students in the district.

The fund would also go toward renovations at Dripping Springs High School and Rooster Springs Elementary, and would help maintain buildings across the district.

Prop A would also help the district buy new school buses and replace and retrofit old ones to ensure all buses have seat belts. Transportation safety has been a concern across the region following a Hays CISD school bus deadly crash last year. Since then, several districts have made an effort to meet new safety standards.



Prop B

Prop B totals about $2.6 million. The funds would upgrade technology for teachers, staff and students. Devices for teachers and staff are usually replaced once they’re over five years old; devices for students aren’t replaced until they break or stop working.

Part of the technology upgrade includes replacing interactive panels in classrooms, which work like electronic whiteboards. Those are usually replaced every seven years, once they reach the end of their warranty period.

DSISD officials said the property tax rate is expected to remain the same whether or not the bond passes.

Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29; Election Day is May 3.