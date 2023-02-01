More than 110,000 Austin Energy customers are without power as a winter storm hits Central Texas

Austin Energy is reporting that more than 110,000 of its customers are without power Wednesday morning. The outages come as a result of a winter storm making its way through Central Texas, which began Monday morning.

The utility did not immediately respond to KUT's request for comment on when power will be restored for most customers. In a tweet, Austin Energy warned that their response may be slower because of icy roads.

Customers can report a power outage by calling 512-322-9100. You can also report and check on the status of outages on Austin Energy's outage map.

Williamson and Hays counties are also seeing hundreds of outages. The state's electric grid manager is not reporting any statewide issues.

The National Weather Service is expecting freezing rain to continue through Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to get slightly above freezing Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing to urge people to stay off roads because of icy conditions.

Please stay off the roads this morning. Icy conditions exist in our area as you can see from the 5:20 a.m. look at https://t.co/Yw36BLEk5P Crews continue de-icing efforts around the clock to keep roadways open for essential workers and emergency responders. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/3ECSoXzkcc — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 1, 2023

Closures continue to remain in place across the region.

School districts in Central Texas — including Austin ISD, Del Valle ISD, Hays CISD, Leander ISD, Manor ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Round Rock ISD — are closed Wednesday. Visit your local school district's website for the latest information.

Capital Metro services are suspended for all of Wednesday. Additionally, most local offices and facilities are closed — that includes the cities of Austin, San Marcos and Georgetown, as well as Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

Austin-area H-E-B stores had early closures on Tuesday night and are now scheduled to reopen by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's runways and roads are open, said Sam Haynes, an airport spokesperson.

“The airport is really quiet right now. We haven’t had to de-ice anything on the airfield but the north side of the property with the roadways and parking structures have had some ice pop up," Haynes said. "Some walkways and stairwells are closed but all roadways are open.”

The airport has had about 300 canceled flights in the last 24 hours, according to Flight Aware.

Follow along for updates from the National Weather Service: