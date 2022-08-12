© 2022 KUT Public Media

For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Get tickets now for our next ATXplained Live show, coming to the Paramount on Sept. 28

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published August 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
KUT staff dances on stage.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUT

Back in 2020, our ATXplained project brought nine brand new stories based on your questions to the stage.

More than a thousand people were in the audience to share what (we think) was a magical night of storytelling featuring sound, images, music, dance ... and a giant stuffed bear. We also had a few special guests.

Since then, you’ve heard some of these stories on the radio. Like this one about a very public marriage proposal, this one about the last great tug-of-war in Austin, and this one about that time someone tried to murder a tree.

Now, friends, we'd like to invite you back for an all-new lineup of stories told by your favorite KUT journalists.

Join us at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin for our next ATXplained Live show. Don't wait — get your tickets today. Hope to see you there.

Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.
