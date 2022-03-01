Lloyd Doggett wins Democratic nomination for Austin’s new congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett won the Democratic primary for Congressional District 37, one of the new seats awarded to Texas following the 2020 census.

Doggett, a long-serving congressman from the Austin area, won the nomination for CD 37 with an overwhelming share of the vote — more than 80% as of Tuesday evening.

CD 37 includes most of West Austin and parts of Central Austin, making it a safely Democratic seat.

Doggett, who currently represents CD 35, which includes parts of Austin and San Antonio, said he is looking forward to being “more accessible” in Austin if he wins in November.

“This is the only town I have ever called home,” he said. “I will be glad to be focused solely on my home community.”

Former Austin City Council Member Greg Casar was poised to win the Democratic primary for CD 35 on Tuesday night.

For the past decade, Austin has been the largest city in the country without an a district that sits entirely within its borders. As of right now, the city is split into several congressional seats — almost all of which are occupied by Republicans.

Doggett, who has held the position of the lone Democrat representing Austin for years now, said he’s relieved Austin finally has its own congressional district.

“I saw my district split into three or four different pieces and represented by people who really didn’t represent its values,” he said.

The other Democrats vying for CD 37 — Donna Imam, Quinton “Q” Beaubouef, Chris Jones — won small percentages of the vote, but not enough to force a runoff.

It was unclear as of late Tuesday who Doggett will face in November.