Hays County: 2022 Primary Elections Results
Early voting results are in for the primaries in Hays County.
Incumbent Ruben Becerra is leading Brandon Burleson in the race to see who will be the Democratic candidate for county judge.
Several Democrats and Republicans are vying for the county commissioner seat left open by Mike Jones, who is the sole Republican in the running for county judge.
See more early voting results below. The final results are expected later tonight.
* Indicates incumbent
County judge
Democrat: Brandon Burleson (30.29%), Ruben Becerra* (69.71%)
Republican: Mark Jones (100%)
Hays County commissioners
Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle.
Democrat: Richard "Pepe" Cronshey (21.66%), Linda Aguilar Hawkins (37.98%), Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (40.36%)
Republican: Mike Gonzalez (60.67%), Andy Hentschke (39.33%)
Precinct 4 extends west from Buda through the topmost half of the county.
Democrat: None
Republican: Walt Smith* (58.17%), Joe Bateman (41.83%)
County clerk
Democrat: Edna R. Peterson (25.58%), Elaine Cárdenas* (74.42%)
Republican: Linda Duran (100%)
County treasurer
Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio (100%)
Republican: Britney Bolton Richey* (100%)
County courts at law
Judge, No. 1
Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall (100%)
Republican: Robert Updegrove* (100%)
Judge, No. 2
Democrat: Paul Hill (100%)
Republican: Chris Johnson* (100%)
Judge, No. 3
Democrat: Elaine S. Brown (100%)
Republican: Dan O'Brien* (100%)
District judges
207th Judicial District
Democrat: None
Republican: Mark E. Cusack (39.92%), Tracie Wright-Reneau (26.81%), Charmaine Wilde (16.03%), George Carroll (17.25%)
274th Judicial District
Democrat: None
Republican: Gary L. Steel* (100%)
428th Judicial District
Democrat: Joe Pool (100%)
Republican: Bill Henry* (100%)
District clerk
Democrat: Avery Anderson (100%)
Republican: Beverly Crumley* (100%)
Hays County criminal district attorney
Democrat: Kelly Higgins (100%)
Republican: David Puryear (100%)
Justices of the peace
Precinct 1, Place 2
Democrat: Maggie Hernandez Moreno* (100%)
Republican: None
Precinct 2
Democrat: Beth Smith* (68.10%), Amaya Cuellar (31.90%)
Republican: None
Precinct 3
Democrat: None
Republican: Andrew Cable* (100%)
Precinct 4
Democrat: None
Republican: John Burns* (100%)
Precinct 5
Democrat: Sandra Bryant (100%)
Republican: Karen Marshall (63.64%), Terry Strawn (36.36%)