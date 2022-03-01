Hays County: 2022 Primary Elections Results

Early voting results are in for the primaries in Hays County.

Incumbent Ruben Becerra is leading Brandon Burleson in the race to see who will be the Democratic candidate for county judge.

Several Democrats and Republicans are vying for the county commissioner seat left open by Mike Jones, who is the sole Republican in the running for county judge.

See more early voting results below. The final results are expected later tonight.

* Indicates incumbent



County judge

Democrat: Brandon Burleson (30.29%), Ruben Becerra* (69.71%)

Republican: Mark Jones (100%)

Hays County commissioners

Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle.

Democrat: Richard "Pepe" Cronshey (21.66%), Linda Aguilar Hawkins (37.98%), Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (40.36%)

Republican: Mike Gonzalez (60.67%), Andy Hentschke (39.33%)

Precinct 4 extends west from Buda through the topmost half of the county.

Democrat: None

Republican: Walt Smith* (58.17%), Joe Bateman (41.83%)

County clerk

Democrat: Edna R. Peterson (25.58%), Elaine Cárdenas* (74.42%)

Republican: Linda Duran (100%)

County treasurer

Democrat: Daphne Sanchez Tenorio (100%)

Republican: Britney Bolton Richey* (100%)

County courts at law

Judge, No. 1

Democrat: Jimmy Alan Hall (100%)

Republican: Robert Updegrove* (100%)

Judge, No. 2

Democrat: Paul Hill (100%)

Republican: Chris Johnson* (100%)

Judge, No. 3

Democrat: Elaine S. Brown (100%)

Republican: Dan O'Brien* (100%)

District judges

207th Judicial District

Democrat: None

Republican: Mark E. Cusack (39.92%), Tracie Wright-Reneau (26.81%), Charmaine Wilde (16.03%), George Carroll (17.25%)

274th Judicial District

Democrat: None

Republican: Gary L. Steel* (100%)

428th Judicial District

Democrat: Joe Pool (100%)

Republican: Bill Henry* (100%)

District clerk

Democrat: Avery Anderson (100%)

Republican: Beverly Crumley* (100%)

Hays County criminal district attorney

Democrat: Kelly Higgins (100%)

Republican: David Puryear (100%)

Justices of the peace

Precinct 1, Place 2

Democrat: Maggie Hernandez Moreno* (100%)

Republican: None

Precinct 2

Democrat: Beth Smith* (68.10%), Amaya Cuellar (31.90%)

Republican: None

Precinct 3

Democrat: None

Republican: Andrew Cable* (100%)

Precinct 4

Democrat: None

Republican: John Burns* (100%)

Precinct 5

Democrat: Sandra Bryant (100%)

Republican: Karen Marshall (63.64%), Terry Strawn (36.36%)