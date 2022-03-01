© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Primary Election Results

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST
vote_.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

A number of congressional, statewide and local races were on the ballot during the 2022 primary elections. Follow along at the links below to see which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off in November. Early voting results will be available around 7 p.m., and the rest of the results should come in later tonight.

Tags

2022 ElectionsTravis CountyHays CountyWilliamson CountyTexas LegislatureU.S House of RepresentativesKUT
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content