2020 Central Texas Runoff Election Results

By 1 hour ago
  • Voters wear masks as they enter a polling location on Election Day.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

KUT is following a number of federal, state and local races throughout Central Texas.

People in line when polls close at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote, so there's no telling when all the ballots will be counted. The surge in vote-by-mail applications this year could mean final results won't be known by the end of the night.

We'll be updating results below as they are announced. 

Federal

State

Travis County

District Attorney

The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felony crimes and assisting law enforcement with investigations.

53rd Judicial District  (Travis County) Two Democrats are vying to compete against Republican Martin Harry.

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Garza is ahead by about 36 percentage points.

Criminal Courts at Law

Criminal Courts At Law preside over class A and class B misdemeanor cases. There are seven such courts in Travis County that deal with criminal cases, but only three are on the primary ballot this year. Judges on Criminal Courts at Law serve four-year terms. 

No. 4

Two Democrats are competing in the runoff:

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Malhotra is ahead by about 14 percentage points. 

Travis County Attorney

The county attorney prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, obtains protective orders for domestic violence victims, obtains involuntary commitments for certain mentally ill people and advises Travis County elected officials regarding their official duties. The county attorney serves four year terms. 

Two Democrats are competing in a runoff to get on the ballot in November.        

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Garza is ahead by about 10 percentage points.

Travis County Commissioner

A Travis County commissioner drafts and passes policies for the county, much like a city council member does for the city. There are four county commissioners in Travis County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide. 

Precinct 3 includes much of western Travis County from Lost Creek to the edge of Burnet County. Two Democrats are in a runoff to face Republican Becky Bray in November.

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Howard is ahead by about 32 percentage points.

Related Content

Here's What's On The Ballot In Central Texas For The July 14 Election

By Jun 28, 2020
A vote sign outside the Ben Hur Shrine Temple.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Election Day for the primary runoff elections is Tuesday, July 14. Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the elections because of the coronavirus pandemic and extended the early voting period due to health concerns about in-person voting.

If you live in Central Texas, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot. 

Some Texas Voters Are Getting Their Mail-In Ballots Returned To Them, Group Says

By Jul 13, 2020
The League of Women Voters of Texas says it's been hearing reports that voters have been getting their absentee ballots sent back to them after putting them in the mail.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Some Texans who voted by mail in recent weeks are getting their filled-out ballots sent back to them, according to the League of Women Voters of Texas.

Today Is Election Day For The Primary Runoffs In Texas. Here's What You Need To Know To Vote.

By Jul 13, 2020
Voters wait in line at the Ben Hur Shrine Temple in Austin on March 3.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

It's Election Day for the primary runoffs and the special election to replace state Sen. Kirk Watson, who announced in February that he was not seeking re-election. The runoffs were supposed to be in May, but were postponed because of the pandemic. 

The CDC has some simple guidelines to follow to protect yourself from the coronavirus if you plan to vote in person.