2020 Central Texas Runoff Election Results

KUT is following a number of federal, state and local races throughout Central Texas.

People in line when polls close at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote, so there's no telling when all the ballots will be counted. The surge in vote-by-mail applications this year could mean final results won't be known by the end of the night.

We'll be updating results below as they are announced.

Federal

State

Travis County

District Attorney

The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felony crimes and assisting law enforcement with investigations.

53rd Judicial District (Travis County) – Two Democrats are vying to compete against Republican Martin Harry.

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Garza is ahead by about 36 percentage points.

Criminal Courts at Law

Criminal Courts At Law preside over class A and class B misdemeanor cases. There are seven such courts in Travis County that deal with criminal cases, but only three are on the primary ballot this year. Judges on Criminal Courts at Law serve four-year terms.

No. 4

Two Democrats are competing in the runoff:

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Malhotra is ahead by about 14 percentage points.

Travis County Attorney

The county attorney prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, obtains protective orders for domestic violence victims, obtains involuntary commitments for certain mentally ill people and advises Travis County elected officials regarding their official duties. The county attorney serves four year terms.

Two Democrats are competing in a runoff to get on the ballot in November.

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Garza is ahead by about 10 percentage points.

Travis County Commissioner

A Travis County commissioner drafts and passes policies for the county, much like a city council member does for the city. There are four county commissioners in Travis County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide.

Precinct 3 includes much of western Travis County from Lost Creek to the edge of Burnet County. Two Democrats are in a runoff to face Republican Becky Bray in November.

Results: Too early to call. Early voting results show Howard is ahead by about 32 percentage points.