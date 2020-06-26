Abbott Closes Bars, Limits Restaurant Capacity As COVID-19 Cases Surge Statewide

Gov. Greg Abbott is closing all bars in Texas at noon Friday as the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

All businesses that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcohol are required to close, but they may stay open for delivery and takeout, the governor ordered.

Restaurants, which were previously allowed to operate at 75% indoor capacity, will not be able to exceed 50%, starting Monday.

Rafting and tubing businesses must close, and outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions, Abbott said.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the governor said in a press release. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars."

Abbott said he wanted the duration of his new order to be as limited as possible. "Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can," the governor said.

