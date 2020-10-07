The Big Flip: How A Democrat-Led Texas House Could Change Redistricting – Or Not

  • A map of congressional districts in Austin showing most are red and represented by Republicans.
    Hazel O'Neil for KUT

Part three in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas House

KUT’s Mose Buchele explains what a Democratic-controlled Texas House next year could mean for who represents you for the next 10 years. Because next year is a redistricting year, a Democratic takeover of the House means Democrats would be able to help shape the political future of the state by having a seat at the table as political boundaries are drawn for the next decade.

The Big Flip Episodes:

Find out which U.S. congressional, state legislative and state Board of Education districts you live in below. 

