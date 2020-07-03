COVID-19 Latest: Austin-Travis County Ban Gatherings Of More Than 10 People

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 3. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin-Travis County bans gatherings of more than 10 people

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has issued an order in effect as of 12:01 p.m. Friday that bans gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and outdoors. There are quite a few exceptions to the rule, however, in Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing local governments to enact the limitations.

The exceptions include critical infrastructure, religious services, child care centers, government operations, recreational sports programs, and youth and summer camps. Water parks, museums, libraries, rodeos and amusement parks can operate at 50% of their normal capacity.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said gatherings of more than 10 people are also banned in unincorporated parts of the county.

The limit on gatherings also does not apply to members of the same household. The mayor's order says social gatherings of any size should be minimized or avoided.

“This new local order — takes full advantage of new tools in the Governor’s latest orders — making masks mandatory and enforceable while also prohibiting groups over ten,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “It is now on each of us to do our part — for our communities and for our loved ones — especially this holiday weekend.”

Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority, applauded the governor's executive order. "This is not a partisan issue, it is a human issue, and Texas is demonstrating we can be stronger together," he said.

Traffic times maintain downward trend during pandemic

Congestion continues to be lower than normal on Austin’s streets during the pandemic, and the trend is more pronounced in the afternoon than in the mornings.

Data released by the Austin Transportation Department shows that travel times in the morning are down 8% compared to the same week last year. In the afternoons, they’re down 22%. That’s because traffic times before the pandemic were usually much higher in the afternoons, as drivers typically made more stops. Now, the gap is pretty much gone.

“What we’re seeing is traffic going toward what we call free-flow conditions where vehicles are basically traveling as fast they can, safety, within the speed limit and given signal timing,” said Jen Duthie, a managing engineer with the Austin Transportation Department. “Since evening was so much worse, we did see a much bigger decline in the travel time.”

Traffic has also started to decline again since the recent surge of coronavirus cases. Duthie says ATD will continue to adjust signal timing if needed, in response to traffic patterns.

She said traffic would normally increase as schools and universities return to classes in August, but that may be different this year. That's because there will likely be more remote classes for students, and remote work for large employers.

— Samuel King

Texas GOP convention in Houston will go ahead this month

The Texas GOP's Executive Committee voted Thursday to hold its convention in person in Houston this month — despite a surge of coronavirus cases. Orange County GOP Chair David Covey said in-person collaboration is crucial and he's concerned about going virtual.

"It limits participation and dialogue. There's absolutely no way for 5,000 delegates to interact and participate or influence the process," Covey said. "The virtual meeting will always give more weight and influence to those appointed to committees and those chairing the committees."

The state's GOP convention is scheduled for July 16-18. Read more about the plans to go through with the convention from The Texas Tribune.

CommUnityCare drive-thru testing closed over holiday weekend

CommUnityCare drive-thru testing locations will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend, starting Friday. Testing will resume on Monday.

“Our testing staff has been working outside, often in extreme heat, in full personal protective equipment since March and they’re exhausted – just like many other frontline health care workers,” CommUnityCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Schalscha said in a press release. “We will take the holiday weekend to recharge, re-energize, and plan how we can continue to serve our community.”

COVID-19 test providers in the Austin area have been grappling with an increased demand for testing in recent weeks. CommUnityCare has had to shut down some of its sites early each day because they’ve reached capacity.

The network of health centers stopped offering drive-thru testing at two of its smaller locations this week (Pflugerville and William Cannon) and is now looking for new locations that can better handle the high turnout.

CommUnityCare also announced Thursday that they’ve had to stop testing asymptomatic people. Now, they’re reserving tests for people with symptoms, a known exposure to the virus or underlying conditions.

City offices, parks close for July 4 weekend

All Austin administrative offices and municipal facilities are closed today ahead of the Independence Day holiday Saturday. Trash, recycling and compost pick-up will remain on schedule Friday for Austin Resource Recovery customers.

The Austin Animal Center is closed today but will be open Saturday. Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Austin has closed all parks, pools, recreational facilities and trails until Monday.

Park facilities and amenities — like pools, golf courses and playgrounds — will then stay closed after the holiday weekend because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts will also stay closed.

Austin Public Health officials urge people to stay home for the Fourth of July to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The annual Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks show is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.