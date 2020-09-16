COVID-19 Latest: Emergency Relief Food Distribution To Take Place Thursday

  • Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distribute boxes of food during the coronavirus pandemic.
This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 16. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Emergency relief food distribution to take place Thursday

Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another emergency relief food distribution on Thursday to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive, Austin.

Pre-packaged boxes of food will be distributed via drive-thru. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicle’s trunk, so organizers ask that people make room before arriving.

