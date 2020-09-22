COVID-19 Latest: Face Mask Distribution And Drive-Thru Voter Registration Happening Today

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 22. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Health officials are distributing masks and hand sanitizer in Northeast Austin today

Austin Public Health, Central Health and CommUnityCare have been giving out free personal protective equipment in neighborhoods with high COVID-19 positivity rates.

People are provided with face masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials. The next PPE distribution event is Tuesday at the Gustavo "Gus" L. Garcia Recreation Center at 1201 E. Rundberg Lane from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

League of Women Voters hosts drive-thru voter registration

The League of Women Voters Austin Area is holding a series of drive-thru voter registration events this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People can register to vote curbside, pick up a mail-in ballot application or receive other election and census information.

The events take place Tuesday at Alamo Drafthouse on Slaughter Lane from noon to 7 p.m., and they'll continue at the same time and place on Sept. 28 and 29.

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the November elections in Texas.

Adler wants governor to hold off on reopening more businesses

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he wants Gov. Greg Abbott to hold off reopening more businesses so public health officials can identify why there's been an uptick in cases in Austin-Travis County.

This week, Abbott allowed some businesses to expand capacity to 75%, including retail stores, gyms, restaurants, museums and libraries. Bars must stay closed.

In a Facebook Live last night, Adler said the number of local COVID-19 cases has increased which could be caused by factors like Labor Day weekend, Hurricane Laura evacuees or schools reopening. But it's still unclear where the uptick is coming from, so Adler says people should continue to be on high alert.

"You see something like this, your first thought needs to be everybody needs to be wearing masking ... you just can't pretend like this virus is not there or it's not as infectious as it used to be," the mayor said. "Let's be the city that stays disciplined." Adler also reminded people to continue practicing good hygiene and maintaining social distancing.

Scooter program addresses limited public transit options during the pandemic

The City of San Marcos and Texas State University are launching a new electric scooter pilot program to address limited public transit options due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the city and the university have partnered with the e-scooter company Spin, which will deploy scooters in two phases, starting with 150 scooters becoming available on campus Wednesday.

The second phase will have 50 more Spin e-scooters placed in the city on Sept. 30. The scooters cost a dollar to unlock and 29 cents per minute of use. People can ride them from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Riders are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The city says the new program also meets a need for additional transportation options following the exit of Veo-Ride bikes from San Marcos in August. Find more information on the program at the city's website.

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.