COVID-19 Latest: Hays CISD Opens For In-Person Learning

Hays CISD opens for in-person learning

Hays Consolidated Independent School District is open for in-person learning starting today for students who opted to come back to the classroom instead of remaining online. Parents are expected to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily before sending them to school.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks with at least two layers throughout the school day except while eating, playing outside away from others or taking a mask break in a designated location.

Hand sanitizer will be located throughout campuses, and classrooms will be sanitized at least four times a day. Students will continue to use tablets or laptops in the classroom. The district says parents can change their decision for online or in-person instruction every 9-week period.

Buda reopens most of its public facilities today

The City of Buda is reopening most public facilities today due to a decline in local coronavirus cases. In-person public meetings can resume in Buda's City Hall and Public Safety building, but rooms will be limited to 25% capacity.

The Buda Public Library will reopen for limited "grab and go" services, and will still offer curbside pick-up service.

The Visitor Center remains closed to the public. Officials remind people to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering. Read more about the reopening plans on the city's website.

Nine people died from COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend

Austin-Travis County's cumulative death toll from COVID-19-related complications is up to 426 after nine people died over the weekend.

Fourteen people were admitted to the hospital Sunday because of the coronavirus. The seven-day average of daily new hospitalizations stayed consistent over the weekend at just under 16.

There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Austin-Travis County yesterday.

