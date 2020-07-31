COVID-19 Latest: Hays County Preparing Cash Assistance Program For Local Businesses

  • The Hays County Courthouse.
    The Hays County Courthouse.
This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 31.

Bull Creek and Barton Creek greenbelts to reopen with reduced capacity Aug. 8

After consulting with health officials, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday it would reopen Bull Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt on Aug. 8.

Visitors must make a reservation first as part of a pilot program designed to alleviate environmental and community impacts. The program is expected to last five months. Reservations are free and can be made online or by calling 512-974-6797 starting tomorrow.

Hays County to host a drive-thru BBQ event this Sunday for families in need

Hays County law enforcement received a grant to provide free meals to the community this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies will be handing out approximately 1,200 BBQ plates at the North Hays Optimist Fields, 2880 Goforth Road in Kyle. This is a drive-through event, and masks are required.

Three other events in other parts of the county are in the works.

Free walk-up testing available in Del Valle and Pflugerville starting Monday

Austin Public Health, in partnership with the Texas Military Department and Texas Division of Emergency Management, is offering free walk-up coronavirus testing in Del Valle and Pflugerville starting Monday.

Austin Public Health says there’s no need for an appointment, doctor’s referral or insurance. 

Testing is available daily at Del Valle Middle School, 5500 Ross Dr., from Aug. 6 through Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is available in Pflugerville at the Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan St., from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. until noon or until the run out of test kits.

Hays County preparing cash assistance program for local businesses

Hays County is setting up a new Emergency Cash Assistance Program to help businesses that might not qualify for federal grants. The program is aimed at aiding small businesses in the county that are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PeopleFund is managing the application process. Gustavo Lasala, its president and CEO, said he’s found that outside major urban centers in Texas, it can be hard to get financial assistance.

“About 20% of businesses were not qualifying or were not getting help from federal sources,” Lasala said.

The program will provide a total of $600,000 in grants. Applications open Aug. 10. More information can be found here.

— Riane Roldan

COVID-19 Dashboards

