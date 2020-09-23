COVID-19 Latest: Health Officials Are Distributing Masks And Hand Sanitizer This Week

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 23. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Health officials are distributing masks and hand sanitizer this week

Free masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials are being distributed today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Juan Navarro High School at 1201 Payton Gin Road.

The city of Austin, CommunityCare and Central Health have been hosting these distributions in neighborhoods with high COVID-19 positivity rates for weeks now.

Another distribution is happening Thursday morning at Manor City Hall and Saturday in Del Valle. More information can be found here.

Visitation rules for some nursing homes expanding Thursday

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new visitation rules for some nursing home facilities take effect tomorrow. The changes will apply to assisted living and intermediate care facilities, and inpatient hospice.

Patients will now be allowed up to two essential family caregivers who’ll receive training to enter a facility for a scheduled visit. The caregiver can be a family member, friend or other individual.

They will not be required to socially distance, but only one caregiver is allowed inside at a time.

Read more about the updated rules at HHS.Texas.gov.

Lake Travis ISD’s deadline to switch learning preferences is tomorrow

Lake Travis ISD families have until Thursday to change their student's learning preference as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The district allowed in-person learners to return to campus in two phases this month.

Students now have the option of switching from virtual instruction to in-person learning or vice versa. School officials ask students who choose online learning to commit until the next grading period.

The transition will happen Oct. 13. The instructional status change form can be found here.

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.