COVID-19 Latest: Huston-Tillotson University Is Staying Remote This Fall

By 2 minutes ago
  • Huston-Tillotson University in East Austin
    Huston-Tillotson University is not offering in-person classes this semester because of COVID-19.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 1. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Huston-Tillotson begins semester of remote learning

​​While some colleges and universities in Texas and around the country are offering in-person instruction for the fall semester, Huston-Tillotson University decided on a different learning approach.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Huston-Tillotson is not offering any classes in person this semester. Instead, the university provided all students with tablet computers and some with Wi-Fi hot spots to help ensure fair access to technology while learning from home. The university has also shifted resources online including the Downs-Jones Library, counseling center, tutoring and advising services.

People who are allowed on campus — like essential personnel — are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Huston-Tillotson President Colette Pierce Burnette said there are some things the university will gain from this experience to help it become a stronger institution.

“Like some of the software that we purchased for our faculty from virtual lab delivery … to being able to teach music online — those things will be things things that we will continue to use in the curriculum going forward, even when we do have our students return to campus,” she said.

Burnette said the goal is to have students back on campus for the spring semester but university officials are relying on COVID-19 data before making any changes. They plan to make a decision later this year.

— Dani Matias

