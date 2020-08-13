COVID-19 Latest: Outdoor Gatherings Of More Than 10 Allowed In Parts Of Williamson County

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 13. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Williamson County allows outdoor gatherings of more than 10 in some parts

Outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed in unincorporated areas of Williamson County starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

At this week’s Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge Bill Gravell endorsed the change as a start to reopening parts of the county.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order permits mayors and county judges to allow gatherings of more than 10 people, with restrictions. The gatherings still have to comply with the governor’s order requiring face coverings in public spaces.

“I trust that the residents of Williamson County understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and know the precautions that are necessary to protect their health,” Gravell said. “If we continue to use mitigation measures, such as wearing face coverings and washing our hands often, we can safely be able to participate in life events. These gatherings will not be as they once were, but we need to celebrate weddings, and unfortunately, we need to be able to bury family members with the support of our family around us.”

People within a city’s limits in the county will still have to abide by their city’s regulations regarding outdoor gatherings.

Technical issue delays start of the school year for Leander ISD high school students

Leander ISD has canceled today's scheduled start of the school year for high school students because of a problem impacting the internet connection on laptops from the district.

Chromebooks and personal devices aren't affected, so elementary and middle school students will start the school year today as scheduled. All Leander ISD students are attending school virtually through Labor Day.

The school district says it will be able to make the needed technology updates over the weekend, allowing high school classes to start on Monday.

COVID-19 Dashboards

