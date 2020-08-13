COVID-19 Latest: Outdoor Gatherings Of More Than 10 Allowed In Parts Of Williamson County

By 36 minutes ago
  • Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed an order this week allowing outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people in unincorporated areas of the county.
    Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed an order this week allowing outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people in unincorporated areas of the county.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 13. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Williamson County allows outdoor gatherings of more than 10 in some parts

Outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed in unincorporated areas of Williamson County starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

At this week’s Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge Bill Gravell endorsed the change as a start to reopening parts of the county.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s order permits mayors and county judges to allow gatherings of more than 10 people, with restrictions. The gatherings still have to comply with the governor’s order requiring face coverings in public spaces.

“I trust that the residents of Williamson County understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and know the precautions that are necessary to protect their health,” Gravell said. “If we continue to use mitigation measures, such as wearing face coverings and washing our hands often, we can safely be able to participate in life events. These gatherings will not be as they once were, but we need to celebrate weddings, and unfortunately, we need to be able to bury family members with the support of our family around us.”

People within a city’s limits in the county will still have to abide by their city’s regulations regarding outdoor gatherings.

Technical issue delays start of the school year for Leander ISD high school students

Leander ISD has canceled today's scheduled start of the school year for high school students because of a problem impacting the internet connection on laptops from the district.

Chromebooks and personal devices aren't affected, so elementary and middle school students will start the school year today as scheduled. All Leander ISD students are attending school virtually through Labor Day.

The school district says it will be able to make the needed technology updates over the weekend, allowing high school classes to start on Monday.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Austin Creative Workers Affected By Pandemic Can Apply For A $2,000 Grant Monday

By 22 hours ago
A mural on Sixth Street by @ladyparaffin on May 21.
Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 12. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Big 12 Plans To Play Football And Other Sports In The Fall Despite COVID-19 Concerns

By 17 hours ago
UT Austin is considering allowing 25% capacity at football games this fall.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Big 12 is planning to move forward with football, volleyball and soccer seasons in the fall.

The conference will continue with its football plan: playing nine conference games and just one nonconference game. Meanwhile, volleyball and soccer seasons will be limited to Big 12 opponents only.

Census Changes Could Take Political Power, Funding From Texas Latinos Already Hit Hard By COVID-19

By Aug 11, 2020
An electronic sign in Austin tells drivers to "Stay and be counted" in the 2020 census.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Texas’ growing Latino population is poised to be significantly undercounted in this year’s census, following a slew of recent Trump administration moves.

Gov. Greg Abbott Says Texans Must Be Vigilant To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

By Aug 11, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday expressed optimism about the declining number of hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, but stressed that Texans still need to be vigilant about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.