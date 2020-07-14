COVID-19 Latest: Round Rock ISD Will Hold Virtual Classes For The First 3 Weeks Of School

By 12 minutes ago
  • Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 14. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Round Rock ISD is going online for the first three weeks of school

Round Rock Independent School District will hold the first three weeks of this upcoming school year virtually because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. District superintendent Steve Flores announced his decision at the Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

That left board members with a lot of concerns. Trustee Amber Feller worried virtual learning, paired with the state's education requirements, will negatively impact students, especially those who need special education. "We're grading privilege. We're grading people that have the ability of a parent to stay home and help them and supervise them or have reliable internet service," Feller said.

Flores and Board President Amy Weir wrote a letter to state education Commissioner Mike Morath Monday requesting the suspension of STAAR testing and the A-to-F grading system for the coming school year.

In Leander, the school district sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency asking for only virtual classes until the seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Austin area drops to less than five.

Leander district officials asked the TEA to suspend in-person instruction, and remove STARR testing and the letter grading system for the 2020-2021 school year. The TEA recently decided schools had to offer on-campus learning in the fall.

Travis County has now had over 15,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started

After 657 more cases were confirmed Monday, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Travis County is now at 15,445.

Three more people have died in Austin-Travis County from COVID-19 related complications, for a total of 172 deaths. The city and county saw 68 new hospital admissions Monday. That drops the seven-day average of daily new hospitalizations just below the threshold of 70 to 69.4.

Public health officials are keeping an eye on that number, as a sustained daily average over 70 could send Austin-Travis County into the highest risk level and prompt further restrictions.

Williamson County reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a cumulative total of 4,042 cases since the pandemic started. That case count is up by 891 from a week ago. Two more people have died in Williamson County from COVID-19 related complications, for a total of 56 deaths.

Hays County had 88 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday for a cumulative total of  3,643 cases since March. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Hays County remains at 11.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

