COVID-19 Latest: State Fair Of Texas Canceled, UT Austin Marks First Staff COVID-19 Death

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 7.

State Fair of Texas cancels 2020 season

The State Fair of Texas will not open this year because of COVID-19 concerns, the fair announced Tuesday.

“In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love,” said Gina Norris, the fair’s board chair, in a statement. “While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas.”

The event attracts more than 2.5 million people to Dallas’ Fair Park each fall. This will be the first time since World War II the fair has not opened. The fair says it will automatically issue refunds to people who have already purchased tickets and season passes.

The fair plans to return for the 2021 season.

UT Austin staff member dies from the coronavirus

A member of the custodial services team at UT Austin has died from the coronavirus, interim President Jay Hartzell said he learned Monday night.

"This is our university’s first death related to COVID-19 and it comes at a time when cases are growing in Texas and Travis County," Hartzell said.

Everyone who was in contact with the staff member is self-isolating, according to the university.

"There are no actions or new precautions to take on campus right now. However, given the virus is still very active in our city and in other locations across the state and nation, everyone should continue to follow preventive precautions," Hartzell said, including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Leander ISD families can choose online or in-person learning in the fall

The Leander Independent School District has rolled out plans for the school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Leander ISD families can choose between two options: either online classes with live and self-paced instruction or in-person classes with safety measures like face coverings, contact-tracing and health screenings.

A combination of at-home and in-person learning will not be offered due to concerns about funding, logistics and teacher workloads. The district said schools will sanitize surfaces often, enforce social distancing during meals and stagger time between classes.

Leander ISD students are scheduled to start school on Aug. 13.

Applications open for Austin small business grant programs

Two grant programs aim to help Austin small businesses and nonprofits hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $16.5 million Austin Small Business Relief Grant will give grants of up to $40,000 to small businesses within Austin city limits.

The $6.35 million Austin Nonprofit Relief Grant will give grants of up to $20,000 to Austin nonprofits. The Better Business Bureau will process and score the applications.

Applications opened Tuesday and close July 24 at 5 p.m. Find more information and apply at ATXRecovers.com.

Travis County reopens some parks

Travis County is reopening some parks on Tuesday after they were closed over the July 4 weekend to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Those parks include East Metro Park, Pace Bend Park and Webberville Park.

They'll be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Amenities like pools, athletic fields, pavilions and picnic tables remain closed. Other parks including Hippie Hollow Park, Loop 360 Park, Mansfield Dam Park and the Hamilton Pool Preserve are still closed until further notice.

Visit Travis County Parks' website for more information on open and closed parks.

