COVID-19 Latest: Texas Reports Nearly 100 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Nearly 100 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Texas on Wednesday

Texas reported 9,979 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly fewer than the record-high number reported Tuesday (10,028).

The state reported 98 more coronavirus-related deaths, the highest reported in one day so far. Sixty deaths were reported Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase. There are now 9,610 people hospitalized with the virus in Texas, 324 more than on Tuesday.

The positivity rate (the percentage of tests conducted that come back positive) also shot up to its highest point yet. It’s now at 15.03%, up from 13.51%.

St. Edward's will send test kits to students and staff

St. Edward’s University in Austin will send all students, faculty and staff COVID-19 testing kits ahead of the upcoming school year.

The university announced it’s partnering with local health care testing company EverlyWell to provide at-home screenings about one week before the community returns to campus.

Students and staff will register their test kits, collect nasal swabs at home and then drop their kits in a UPS drop box. They can expect to get results within 48 hours.

If someone in the community tests positive, they will need to self-isolate and get the OK from a health care provider before returning to campus.

School is set to start Aug. 24. Along with the testing, St. Edward's will implement a daily symptom screening for all employees, students, volunteers and campus visitors. The university says a short survey on a secure app will give members of the community either an "Approved to Be On-Campus" badge or a "Stay Home" badge.

People will need to show their badge before entering some indoor areas on campus, the university said. Professors may request to see badges before a student enter an instructional space.

Online fundraiser hopes to close a gap in free meals for AISD students

A handful of nonprofits, restaurants and advocacy organizations have come together to raise money to provide free school lunches for Austin ISD students this week during the district's closure.

Led by the nonprofit Good Work Austin, the effort so far has raised more than $80,000 online so far, which organizers estimate is enough to pay for 12,000 meals for roughly 860 students.

The district provides 44,000 free breakfasts and lunches to students who qualify in a given week. While the Central Texas Food Bank and other food pantries have stepped in to help, Good Work Austin estimates there's still a gap of 20,000 meals.

Georgetown ISD to offer both in-person and online classes next semester

Georgetown Independent School District plans to offer both in-person and online classes in the fall, Superintendent Fred Brent announced Tuesday.

The decision was made after reviewing 8,000 responses received from a survey of district families. Brent said families wanted both options.

He said the district is still working on navigating face coverings for in-person classes and making sure students who opt for online classes have the necessary technology, like Wi-Fi and laptops

Brent said there will be weekly updates as additional plans are made for the upcoming school year.

