COVID-19 Live Updates: Travis County Has Now Seen More Than 3,000 Confirmed Cases

Update at 5:50 a.m. — Travis County case total rises above 3,000

Travis County has now had more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Austin Public Health reported 73 new cases Wednesday evening, bringing the total to 3,057. APH says 1,084 people have recovered from the disease, and 91 people have died.

Williamson County has seen 588 confirmed cases, 221 of which are active and 345 of which are reported to have recovered. There have been 22 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

Hays County has had 297 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 129 still-active cases and 165 recoveries. There have been three confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Austin Public Health officials are urging more residents to get tested for the coronavirus

Austin Public Health said it can administer 1,750 COVID-19 tests per day at its drive-thru testing site, but only 200 to 350 people are being tested each day.

At a press briefing Wednesday, interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said the agency doesn't want to test everyone at this point, because it wants to use public resources responsibly, but it does want to test more people.

“You see some communities who are testing everybody that comes and there’s a bit of a diminishing return,” he said. Taxpayer dollars are used to "perform the test and if the return on that investment is very, very small, those resources might be better utilized to care for people or to utilize for different public health measures.”

Escott said APH is working on targeted outreach for marginalized groups like the black and Latino communities to ensure they have adequate access to testing.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department has created two grant programs to support musicians and artists facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more businesses reopen, traffic volumes are increasing across the region. Transactions on Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority tollways, for example, were up 11% last week from the week before.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said, as of Tuesday, seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19 – but no jail inmates have tested positive.

