COVID-19 Updates: More Than 313,000 Texans Filed For Unemployment Last Week

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 8:17 a.m. — More than 313,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week

That’s up by almost 38,000 people from the week before. About 744,000 Texans have applied for unemployment in the last three weeks, though that number likely doesn't reflect the true number of jobless given the difficulty filing.

We've heard from many people in this situation. Kim Downman is one of them. She says she tried calling the Texas Workforce Commission 2,000 times in one day to file for unemployment, but never got through. Downman eventually went to the TWC building in person and was able to file the next day.

The Associated Press reports that 10% of the U.S. workforce became unemployed in the last three weeks alone. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May, the AP says.

Update at 8:06 a.m. — Austin Community College is moving all summer classes online

The decision was made to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Summer classes start June 1. ACC says it will extend its pass/no pass grading option into the summer.

Student support services like advising, academic coaching, tutoring, library services and tech support are available online. All ACC campuses are closed until at least May 31.

Update at 7:57 a.m. — Bastrop County closes parks, requires residents to follow CDC guidelines for face coverings

County Judge Paul Pape announced residents are required to wear fabric face coverings when out in public. His order goes into effect at 11:59 tonight.

Pape says that applies when someone is inside any government or public building, outside of their home with other people or while working in a business open to the public. Bastrop County has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Bastrop County is also closing all its county parks starting tonight. The cities of Bastrop, Elgin and Smithville have closed their city parks to prevent people from gathering and potentially spreading COVID-19.

Update at 7:55 a.m. — The Austin Diaper Bank is distributing diapers Friday morning

The Austin Diaper Bank will give out diapers from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at its warehouse at 8711 Burnet Rd. The limit is 25 diapers per child. Children do not need to be present for families to receive diapers through the drive-up service.

The diaper bank says you must stay in your car and follow the posted signs. For more information on the diaper bank, or for how to donate diapers, visit austindiapers.org.

Update at 7:13 a.m. — Georgetown closes parks and trails for Easter weekend

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is closing all parks and trails beginning sunset Thursday until sunrise Monday. The city says the goal is to discourage gatherings of more than 10 people and to optimize physical distancing goals as COVID-19 spreads in the city.

“I recognize family activities are already limited, and holidays are a special time to gather with our loved ones,” Mayor Dale Ross said in a press release. “However, we simply cannot afford to take the risk. Your health and your family’s health are too important.”

There will be signs on the trails and parks telling residents access is not allowed, the city says.

Williamson County, Cedar Park and Taylor announced Wednesday they’ll be closing their parks and trails Easter weekend as well. Austin made the same announcement Tuesday.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin officials plan for backup facilities if hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

City officials say they are preparing to increase the number of hospital beds in the area in case there is a surge of COVID-19 patients overwhelming existing hospitals.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s interim medical director and health authority, said the city has created a “surge plan” that would include creating additional facilities to treat patients.

It's important that everyone who requires medical attention during the pandemic gets the care they need, he said.

“While most of these cases are mild, it is critical that you not wait until when it gets worse,” he said. “It is critical that you seek out medical care.”

According to the city, the Austin-Travis County area currently has about 4,300 hospital beds. Hospitals are operating at about 50% capacity. In the event there is an influx of patients with COVID-19 who need medical attention, the city has identified two kinds of what officials call “alternative care sites” that will act as temporary hospitals.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

The Texas Workforce Commission said the agency is hiring three privately run call centers to help take unemployment claims in addition to its four state-run call centers.

We Are Blood is seeking plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Their plasma contains antibodies that might help treat others who have the disease.

Capital Metro said it was informed that another employee — a bus driver — has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency’s fifth positive case.

The Austin Independent School District, which started online classes and learning-at-home this week, is handing out paper packets today to families who do not have internet access.

