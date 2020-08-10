The Deadline To Register To Vote In The 2020 Election Is Coming Up. Here's How To Do It.

  • A voter enters a polling place at the North Austin YMCA on March 3, 2020.
Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 election in Texas. Here’s what you need to know to register.

Are You Eligible To Vote?

The Texas Secretary of State — the state’s election authority — says you can register to vote in Texas if you:

  • are a U.S. citizen; 
  • are a resident of the county where you submit the application; 
  • will be at least 18 years old on Election Day; 
  • are not a convicted felon (though you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole); and
  • have not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

Are You Already Registered?

You can check your voter registration status here. Check to see if information like your name and address is correct. If not, be sure to update it. 

RELATED | So You Want To Vote By Mail In Texas? Here's How To Do It.

How To Get An Application

Registration must be done by mail or in person. You can download a voter registration application online, print it and mail it to your county’s voter registrar’s office on or before Oct. 5. Or, you can visit the voter registrar’s office in your county to register in person.

In Travis County, the voter registrar is the tax assessor-collector. Residents can visit the main tax office at 5501 Airport Blvd. or the voter registration satellite office at 4705 Heflin Lane to register in person.

Voter registration applications are also available at any U.S. Post Office or state offices for public safety and health and human services. 

You can also text “register” to 48683 to get an application sent in the mail. 

Where To Mail Your Application

Where you mail your application depends on what county you live in. You will mail it to the election administrator for your county, which you can find here.

In Travis County, you can mail your application to:
Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327
Or, drop it off at a Travis County Tax Office.

In Williamson County, you can mail your application to:
Williamson County Elections, P.O. Box 209, Georgetown, Texas 78627
Or, you can drop it off at the elections department: 
Inner Loop Annex, 301 S.E. Inner Loop, Ste. 104, Georgetown

In Hays County, you can drop off or mail your application to:
Elections Administrator, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Ste. 1012 San Marcos, Texas 78666

In Bastrop County, you can drop off or mail your application to:
Bastrop County Registrar of Voters, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop, Texas 78602

Have You Moved? 

If you moved since the last time you registered to vote, you’ll need to update your information. If you are still living in the same county as before, you can update your information online here. If you moved to a new county, you’ll have to register in the new county.

