Texas Delaying May Primary Runoff Elections In Response To Coronavirus

By 24 minutes ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

The May 26 primary election runoffs will be delayed until July in response to the growing outbreak of the new coronavirus in Texas under an order signed Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott signed the postponement under the emergency powers of his previous statewide disaster declaration. Dozens of runoffs are ongoing for party nominations to congressional and local offices. The most prominent is the contest between former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The elections are now scheduled for July 14; early voting will begin July 6.

The fate of the elections has been in doubt for days as Republicans and Democrats argued over whether to postpone them — as the GOP preferred — or hold them as scheduled but allow for universal voting by mail, as the Democrats want.

Asked earlier in the week if he was considering expanding mail-in balloting, Abbott responded, “Everything’s on the table.”

Abbott acknowledged the disagreement during a virtual town hall Thursday night and said talks were ongoing. But the negotiations ultimately proved fruitless for Democrats, who had called for a massive expansion of voting by mail in the state so that the primary runoff could be conducted as an all-mail election.

Voting by mail is fairly limited in the state. To be eligible under typical circumstances, a voter has to be 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, be out of the county during the election period, or be confined in jail.

The chairman of the state GOP said Thursday night that his party was not on board with an expansion of voting by mail.

County election officials across the state were already facing significant hurdles to pull off a traditional election if the current circumstances — including limits on public gatherings and the ongoing closures of locations that typically serve as polling sites — were still true in May. In some counties, officials had lost polling locations that were supposed to go up at assisted living centers and residential care facilities, home to Texans among the most susceptible to the virus. Other officials said they had heard from schools, sometimes the only viable voting sites in a precinct, that wanted to pull out from serving as polling locations given the coronavirus outbreak.

Election administrators were also bracing for a depleted workforce as health officials extort older people and those with underlying medical conditions to self-isolate because they are considered high risk. The average age of poll workers in some parts of the state hovers in the late 60s.

Before Abbott's announcement, Texas Democrats instead turned to the state courts Friday to push for expanding mail-in voting.

In a lawsuit filed in Travis County district court, the Democrats asked a judge to declare that the portion of the Texas election code that allows voters to qualify for a mail-in ballot if they have a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents them from appearing in person without the likelihood of “injuring the voter’s health” currently applies to to any voter in Texas if the voter believes "they should practice social distancing in order to hinder" the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor issued a proclamation earlier this week to allow municipalities to delay local elections scheduled for May 2 until November. Notably, individual municipalities will still have to act to postpone their elections, suggesting Abbott concluded he did not have that power to order those postponements himself.

______________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Greg Abbott
2020 Elections

Related Content

Vote By Mail Is Limited In Texas, But It Could Help Vulnerable People As Coronavirus Spreads

By Mar 13, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As the coronavirus spreads in Texas, older people and people with underlying health issues are being asked to isolate themselves, which could make voting in upcoming elections tricky.

Texas Democrats Sue The State To Keep Straight-Ticket Voting In 2020

By Mar 5, 2020
Travis County residents wait in line to vote at the Church of Christ in Hyde Park on Super Tuesday.
Julia Reihs / KUT

On the heels of Super Tuesday voting that left Texans waiting for hours to cast their ballots, Democrats are suing the state to overturn Republicans’ decision to kill straight-ticket voting.

Nickel On A Dime: How One Austin Bar Tried To Make Ends Meet Through Deliveries

By 34 minutes ago
Nickel City Co-owner Travis Tober and Manager Amanda Carto go over delivery orders.
Michael Minasi / KUT

To say businesses in Austin are getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is putting it lightly. The City of Austin on Tuesday ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms, restricting businesses to takeout and delivery-orders only.

Austin Warns COVID-19 Has Spread In The Community – And Slowing It Requires 'Every Single Person'

By 5 hours ago
Dr. Mark Escott speaks during a news conference March 6 when South by Southwest was canceled due to health safety concerns.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin-Travis County has evidence of community spread of COVID-19, Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health, said Friday.