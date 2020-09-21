Watch Live: Austin City Council District 2 Candidate Forum

The first in a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor is tonight at 7. Candidates running for District 2, which encompasses Southeast Austin, will answer audience-submitted questions.

Here are the four candidates running for District 2:

District 2 incumbent, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, is leaving the seat to become Travis County attorney, after winning the runoff election in July.

Watch the forum live below:

The next virtual candidate forum, for District 4, is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Submit questions for the candidates and see who’s running here.