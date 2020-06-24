Watch Live: Austin Medical Professionals Urge Residents To Take COVID-19 Threat Seriously

Local medical professionals are urging residents and businesses to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

In place of Austin Public Health’s weekly news conference, health professionals from Dell Medical School, Seton Medical Center, St. David’s, CommUnityCare and more will talk at 2 p.m. about the threat of the coronavirus and what measures protect against it.

Watch the news conference below:

The news conference comes a day after Austin and Travis County began requiring businesses to mandate face covering policies.