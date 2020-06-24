Watch Live: Austin Medical Professionals Urge Residents To Take COVID-19 Threat Seriously

By 1 hour ago
  • A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic in South Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic in South Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Local medical professionals are urging residents and businesses to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

In place of Austin Public Health’s weekly news conference, health professionals from Dell Medical School, Seton Medical Center, St. David’s, CommUnityCare and more will talk at 2 p.m. about the threat of the coronavirus and what measures protect against it.

Watch the news conference below:

The news conference comes a day after Austin and Travis County began requiring businesses to mandate face covering policies.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: New York, New Jersey And Connecticut To Impose Restrictions On Travelers From Texas

By 3 hours ago
Bartenders don face coverings at Dive Bar & Lounge on May 21.
Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Texas Is Reporting A Record Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Again. This Time Nearly 5,500.

By 22 hours ago
People are tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in South Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Texas reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as hospitals in some parts of the state begin to show signs of straining to keep up with the renewed spread of the virus.

Austin's COVID-19 Case Count Is Slow, Making Contract Tracing Ineffective. Blame The Fax Machine.

By 23 hours ago
A sign at the entrance of Austin Public Health's drive-thru testing site in North Austin.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

As Texas sees record spikes in new coronavirus cases, Austin and Travis County's accounting for infections is lagging. A record-breaking surge in cases is partly to blame, but there's another culprit: the fax machine.