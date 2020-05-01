Watch Live: City Providing $1.2 Million In Rental Assistance For Austinites Affected By The Pandemic

Renters in Austin affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for one-time rental subsidies starting on May 4. The city's Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department is providing $1.2 million in emergency rental assistance.

The Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants, or RENT, program will distribute the payments through a lottery system. Residents in need of assistance can apply on the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's website from May 4 at 9 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. May 6.

“While we recognize that $1.2 million can only go so far, we are committed to our ongoing efforts to identify and access additional help for these families as soon as we possibly can. Providing this rental assistance is something we can do right now,” Rosie Truelove, director of NHCD, said in a press release.

Eligibility is limited to City of Austin households that are at or below 80% of the median family income and who can document both a financial impact by COVID-19 and need of rent relief, including — for example — paystubs, unemployment notice or notice of rent due. For more information on eligibility visit the city's rental assistance website.

Truelove; Austin City Council Member Greg Casar; Michael Gerber, director of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin; and Sylvia Blanco, chief operating officer of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, will answer questions about the rental assistance in a 9:30 a.m. news conference. You can watch it in the player below.