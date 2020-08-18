Worried About Voting By Mail? Here's What You Can Do To Make Sure Your Ballot Is Counted.

By 56 minutes ago
  • A U.S. Postal Service worker delivers mail in Austin in March.
    A U.S. Postal Service worker delivers mail in Austin in March.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texans should prepare early if they want to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election, voting groups say.

Texas officials were recently warned by the U.S. Postal Service about potential delays delivering mail-in ballots, so getting an early start is more important than ever.

Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said voters who qualify and are interested in casting a ballot by mail during the pandemic should apply for one now. It should be received 30 to 45 days before the election.

“I would say a month is plenty of time to research your ballot and turn that ballot in as quickly as you can if you are going to turn it in by mail," she said.

Gov. Greg Abbott is also allowing voters to drop off mail ballots at their local election administrator’s office during early voting and on Election Day. Some counties plan to have multiple locations where voters can do that.

Chimene said voters who don't want to put their ballots in the mail can check the county election website or call the office to find out where those drop-off sites are. Voters will be required to drop off ballots themselves and show ID, she said.

If voters are concerned about whether an application is received, Chimene said, they can call their local election administrator to make sure they are on the county’s vote-by-mail list. She recommends calling a few weeks after submitting an application.

Once a ballot is mailed in, she suggests waiting a week or so before calling the county clerk to make sure it was received.

“In Texas, we don’t have an automated system to follow the vote by mail through the application process and through when the ballot is delivered and when the ballot is received,” Chimene said. “Voters can do that by calling their county election office to make sure that their ballot was received.”

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Vote by Mail
2020 Elections
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Voting

Related Content

Texas Latinos Say They Prefer To Vote In Person Despite COVID-19 Fears, Poll Finds

By 14 hours ago
Residents wear masks to vote in the runoff elections, at Joslin Elementary School last month.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Support for mail-in voting is soft among Texas Latinos, a key demographic in the upcoming elections, according to a new poll conducted by Latino Decisions.

The poll, released on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, was commissioned by Latino groups SOMOS and UnidosUS.

Texas Is Among The States Being Warned Of Possible Vote-By-Mail Problems

By Aug 14, 2020
A U.S. Postal Service worker delivers mail in Austin in March.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas is among the states the U.S. Postal Service has warned about potential problems with delivering mail-in ballots this fall.

So You Want To Vote By Mail In Texas? Here's How To Do It.

By Jul 30, 2020
Residential mailboxes
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that "lack of immunity" to the coronavirus is not a disability under state law that would qualify someone for a mail-in ballot. In the same ruling, the court acknowledged that county election clerks have no duty to question or investigate the disability of voters who claim it.

But if you’re curious about how you would even go about voting by mail (or if you’re eligible), here’s how it works.

Voting At A Defunct Bank? Election Officials Get Creative In Search For Safe Polling Sites In Texas.

By Aug 3, 2020
A woman wears a mask outside a polling place during the runoff elections on July 14.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Local election officials in Texas are scrambling to find enough polling sites willing to host voters in the upcoming presidential election.

Registering To Vote In Travis County Ahead Of The Presidential Election Can Now Start With A Text

By Aug 13, 2020
A sign tells people they can register to vote at a table outside the Palmer Events Center.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Travis County officials have launched a program aimed at making it easier for people to register to vote during the pandemic in a way that doesn’t violate Texas’ online voter registration ban.

'It's Ridiculous': States Struggle To Accommodate COVID-19 Positive Voters

By Aug 10, 2020

With few signs the coronavirus is fading, election officials face an increasingly urgent question: how to accommodate voters who become infected in the days leading up to the election.

In Texas — a state that fought expanding mail-in ballot access all the way up to the Supreme Court — COVID-19 positive voters can be put in the position of choosing between their right to vote and the public's health.