Here's How Williamson County Is Preparing To Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines

Williamson County is set to receive 6,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The doses will go to Family Emergency Room at Cedar Park, which is working as a hub for the county, or a centralized location for residents to find vaccines.

Vaccinations will start Wednesday. Nearly 40,000 people are on the waitlist through Family Emergency Room’s website. Those people will be contacted about getting the vaccine at a drive-thru site at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Vaccines will also be available at the Sun City Ballroom for those who registered here.

Some smaller allocations of 100 doses will go to local providers like Carousel Pediatrics in Round Rock and Lone Star Circle of Care at Texas A&M Health Science Center.

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract between the county and Family Emergency Room for it to administer vaccines, coordinate sites and provide outreach and communication.

The county will be responsible for deciding which groups to prioritize for the vaccine. It will also determine the doses allocated to other entities.

Commissioners said they were confident in Family Emergency Room, given how it has handled vaccinations for first responders and COVID-19 testing.

“It's a football game,” County Judge Bill Gravell said. “We've got a great team out there ready to play. We've got our game plan. We've got a book. We've got a great provider that's willing to help us. We just don't have a football right now. And, by the way, when we get the football, we're going to win.”

Under the agreement, the county will also reimburse Family Emergency Room up to $25,000 for costs associated with vaccinating people.

Got a tip? Email Allyson Ortegon at aortegon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @allysonortegon

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.