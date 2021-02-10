© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

CDC Says Double-Masking Offers More Protection Against The Coronavirus

By Laurel Wamsley
Published February 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST
As new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, the CDC says wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers increased protection against the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found double-masking offers more protection against the coronavirus.

The public health agency explored different methods to optimize the fit of cloth and medical masks, in order to improve their performance and reduce transmission of particles carrying SARS-CoV-2.

The research found that wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask significantly boosts protection. Researchers also found that tying knots on the ear loops of medical masks where they attach to the mask substantially improves protection, by pulling the mask closer to the face.

Masks offer the best protection against the virus until enough people can get vaccinated, the CDC says.

NPR's Rob Stein contributed to this report.

Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
