What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 9: What's Changed For Musicians?
We talk to musicians about what’s changed for them at this stage of the pandemic. You’ll learn what they’re doing differently creatively and with their businesses, and how they’re feeling overall about the constantly changing Austin music landscape.
In this episode you’ll hear from
- Jay Wile
- Sara Houser
- Jon Fichter from Sweet Spirit and Hong King Wigs
- Caleb De Casper
- Rene Chavez
- Stephanie Bergara from Bidi Bidi Banda
- Tee Double