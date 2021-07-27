© 2021 KUT

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 9: What's Changed For Musicians?

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published July 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
Hip hop artist Tee Double in his home studio on July 15.
Hip hop artist Tee Double in his home studio on July 15.

We talk to musicians about what’s changed for them at this stage of the pandemic. You’ll learn what they’re doing differently creatively and with their businesses, and how they’re feeling overall about the constantly changing Austin music landscape.

In this episode you’ll hear from

Caleb De Casper at the Steinway Piano Gallery on July 19.
Caleb De Casper at the Steinway Piano Gallery on July 19.

