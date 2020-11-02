Election Day Is Today. Here's Everything Hays County Voters Need To Know.

Lee esta historia en español.

Election Day is Tuesday. In addition to the presidential election, Hays County voters have the chance to decide on a number of local and state races.

Here's everything residents need to know to vote on Election Day. (Find Travis County voter information here and Williamson County information here. Don't live in these counties? Go to VoteTexas.gov for everything you need to know.)

Make Sure You’re Registered

Go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state. The deadline to register to vote in Texas was Oct. 5.

COVID-19 Precautions

County officials are recommending that voters wear masks when they go to the polls. The county is placing voting machines 6 feet apart as a health precaution. Poll workers sit behind plexiglass barriers, and voters are encouraged to bring their own pen and an unsharpened pencil, if possible, to check in and mark their ballots.

The county put together a video to show what safety precautions will look like at the polls:

Polling Locations

You must vote at a location in the county where you live.

On Election Day, the county has 36 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of those can be found here.

Don’t Forget An ID

Bring a photo ID that is up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and just don’t have one, you can bring one of these:

A government document showing your name and an address, like your voter registration certificate

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

A current utility bill

Your birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

What’s On The Ballot?

We’ve put together a voter guide to help you learn more about who and what is on the ballot in Hays County. You can also find your sample ballot on the county website.