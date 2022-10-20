Hays County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election

Many Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next governor. But there's also a long list of other important races, like the race for the next Hays County judge or the mayor of San Marcos.

It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered. Here’s what you need to know to vote in Hays County.

Am I registered to vote?

First, make sure you’re registered. Go here to verify your registration.

What’s on my ballot?

Hays County residents will see a mix of statewide and local races on their ballot.

A few big statewide ones are:



Governor

Lieutenant governor

Attorney general

Railroad commissioner

Agriculture commissioner

Notable ones in Hays County include:



Hays County judge

Hays County commissioners

Mayor of San Marcos

San Marcos City Council members

Kyle road bonds

And there are many more! To find out what exactly will be on your ballot and to read about each candidate, check out the League of Women Voters’ Vote 411 guide. Just input your address below and you’ll see a list of candidates and propositions that will appear on your ballot, along with information about each of them.

You can download a sample ballot by visiting the Hays County website here.

Where and when can I vote?

The main early voting site is at the Hays County Government Center in San Marcos, but there a few others that you can find here. Early voting is Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

The hours for the first week of early voting are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are from noon to 6 p.m.

The following week, the hours for early voting are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of voting centers throughout the county, go here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Voting by mail

If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Hays County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.

If you're voting by mail, make sure your county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail in your ballot or hand deliver the sealed envelope to the county elections office. You'll need to show ID if you go in person.

The League of Women Voters has put together a detailed guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.

Other voting resources:

