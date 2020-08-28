COVID-19 Latest: Austin Extends Programs Providing Emergency Food And Shelter

By 1 hour ago
    Jesse Files talks to people about the 2020 Census during a food distribution at Navarro Early College High School on Monday.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Aug. 28. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin extends programs that provide food and shelter amid COVID-19

Austin City Council members have OK'd extensions for programs that have helped provide emergency food and shelter, as well as financial relief for Austinites in the last few months.

The Council will partner with Sysco Foods to feed homeless Austinites through its Eat Apart Together initiative, which started back in April, through the end of September.

Two hotels will also continue to serve as isolation facilities for people who may be symptomatic or may be recovering from COVID-19 after the Council approved a contract extension through September.

The city also extended partnerships with nonprofits in the Austin area that dole out money from Austin's RISE fund – a city-backed pot of $15 million for direct financial assistance and indirect relief for low-income residents. The city also OK'd new agreements to provide legal aid and coronavirus testing for frontline workers.

— Andrew Weber

