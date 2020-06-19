COVID-19 Latest: Free Testing Available Saturday For Construction Workers

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, June 19. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Groups organize free testing Saturday for Austin-area construction workers

Local groups are creating a COVID-19 testing site in Austin tomorrow for construction workers – a population with many clusters of positive cases.

The concentration of cases among these workers has largely been due to the fact that construction work was exempted from state orders back in March that required all nonessential businesses to shut down.

Since then, the rates of infection have remained high.

That’s why the Financial Literacy Coalition of Central Texas, the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association and the Austin Latino Coalition are hosting a free COVID-19 testing site to support frontline construction industry workers. They will also offer free antibody testing.

The testing event will take place tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher Dr.

Hotel bookings in Austin pick up

Austin’s hotel industry is slowly recovering from the coronavirus shutdown. The industry analysis firm STR says hotel occupancy in Austin last week was about 44% – up from the low point in April of 20%.

But it's still around half what it was a year ago. Last year, hotel occupancy taxes generated about $100 million in Austin, with much of that going to promote tourism and the arts.

Central Texas Food Bank to pass out food Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing food tomorrow at Del Valle High School from 8 a.m. to noon.

Emergency food boxes contain groceries including milk, produce and frozen chicken or pork.

One person per household is allowed at the drive-through distribution site. Be sure to have room in your trunk before showing up. Walk-ups are not permitted.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

