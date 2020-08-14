COVID-19 Latest: Free Testing In Taylor This Weekend, Food Bank Extends Kids' Meal Distribution

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Aug. 14. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Williamson County holds free coronavirus testing in Taylor this weekend

Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available in Taylor on Saturday and Sunday.

Tests will be offered at Main Street Intermediate School starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until supplies last.

The test offered will be a cheek swab, so people cannot eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test.

Food bank’s take-home meal program extended through end of month

The Central Texas Food Bank is extending its take-home meal program for schoolchildren through the end of the month. The program was slated to end Friday, but the food bank partnered with the YMCA to provide two additional weeks’ worth of breakfasts and lunches this month.

Parents or guardians must prove a child's enrollment at an Austin school to pick up meals. The food is distributed at the YMCA on Ed Bluestein Boulevard and the North Austin YMCA on Rundberg Lane on Thursdays. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.



COVID-19 Dashboards

