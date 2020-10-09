COVID-19 Latest: Hays County Offers Free Testing In Buda Starting Monday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Oct. 9. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Hays County offers free testing in Buda starting Monday

Starting Monday, Hays County will offer free COVID-19 testing in Buda. All residents can get tested Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or Fridays through Sundays during those same hours.

The mobile testing site will be located at the Onion Creek Senior Center at 420 Barton Crossing. You can find a list of other COVID-19 testing locations on the county's website.

UT Austin staff member dies from COVID-19-related complications

A UT Austin staff member has died from COVID-19 related complications, university President Jay Hartzell announced Thursday. UT did not release their name but said the employee worked for the university for 10 years on the Utilities and Energy Management team.

Hartzell said the worker had not been on campus since mid-September and is believed to have contracted the virus elsewhere. UT's contact tracing team has not found any spread of COVID-19 on campus connected to this case.

This is the second UT employee who died because of the coronavirus. A member of the custodial services team died over the summer.

Mobile food pantry will offer food to UT students and employees on Saturday

UT Austin is hosting a Central Texas Food Bank mobile pantry on Saturday for UT students, faculty and staff facing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers will give out free emergency food boxes filled with shelf-stable grocery items, dairy and protein. Drivers are asked to make room in their vehicle’s trunk before arriving. The drive-thru food distribution is open for walk-ups as well. Face coverings are required.

The event will be in Lot 118 just north of the Frank Erwin Center from 8 to 11 a.m.

