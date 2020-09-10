COVID-19 Latest: Masks, Hand Sanitizer To Be Distributed Thursday Afternoon In Pflugerville

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 10. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Personal protective equipment distributed today in Pflugerville

Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare and Central Health are hosting a series of events over the next few weeks to distribute free PPE kits in COVID-19 hotspots — areas with high COVID-19 positivity rates.

The kits include cloth masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials. The next event is today at Pflugerville Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For a complete list of distribution events, you can visit austintexas.gov/ppe.

Bullock Museum reopening this weekend

The Bullock Texas State History Museum is reopening to the public Saturday.

Museum organizers are implementing changes designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting how many people can enter the museum each hour, requiring masks for everyone age 10 and older, and frequently sanitizing high-touch areas.

Hours will be limited to Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum reopened its IMAX theater last week for limited screenings.

Texas State looks for additional space to quarantine students on campus

Texas State University has announced it will begin searching for space in university-owned facilities to house students diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Emilio Carranco, the university’s chief medical officer, said while the school is seeing positive COVID-19 cases scattered across several residence halls, there's no evidence of significant transmission or outbreaks. But just in case, the university, which is three weeks into the semester, will no longer allow residents to have visitors in their rooms.

The university is also providing accommodations on empty floors in designated residence halls for students who need to quarantine. University-owned apartments will also be used for those who test positive and have to self-isolate. This follows federal guidance that recommends university students not go home for isolation or quarantine.

The university reported 71 positive student cases during the first week of classes and 84 cases the second week. Carranco says compliance with health and safety measures has been good overall.

— Riane Roldan

COVID-19 Dashboards

