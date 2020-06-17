COVID-19 Latest: Record 220 New Cases Reported In Travis County

  • Some people wear face masks on East Sixth Street on May 22.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A record 220 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Travis County on Wednesday evening. The previous record was 161 new cases on June 9. 

There have now been nearly 5,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county since March. 

Two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the death total to 108.

There are currently 173 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-county region (Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell). There were 21 new coronavirus hospital admissions Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average of new admissions to 24.3, down 0.3 from the day before. 

Local officials worry about COVID-19 cases overwhelming the local health care system, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting risk and precautions based on it.

The area is in stage 4 of Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines, meaning higher risk individuals (people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions) should avoid gatherings of more than two people and stay home unless absolutely necessary. People under 65 without underlying conditions should avoid gatherings of more than 10.

The highest risk level — stage 5 — would be triggered if the hospitalization average rises above 70. If the average falls below 20, the area will move down to stage 3. 

