COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Reports 100 New Cases Over The Weekend

100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Austin-Travis County over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 34 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday. No deaths were reported, leaving the county’s death total at 441. There have now been 30,265 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Travis County since the pandemic began.

On Sunday evening, 86 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 84.

There were 24 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and 13 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 14.4, down from 14.6 on Friday.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

