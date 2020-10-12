COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Reports 100 New Cases Over The Weekend

  • People wearing face coverings on the UT Austin campus on Oct. 1
    People wearing face coverings on the UT Austin campus on Oct. 1
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Oct. 12. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Austin-Travis County over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 34 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday. No deaths were reported, leaving the county’s death total at 441. There have now been 30,265 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Travis County since the pandemic began.

On Sunday evening, 86 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 84.

There were 24 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and 13 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 14.4, down from 14.6 on Friday.

The area is in stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines. At this level, people are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

With Bans On Parties Impossible To Enforce, UT Austin Looks To Lessons From The Cabo Cluster

A student wearing a face mask walks past the UT tower.
It's what she's not seeing that scares Darlene Bhavnani most – what's lurking under the surface.

"I'm scared, because what I'm seeing is what I'm seeing," the epidemiologist at UT's Dell Medical School says. "But ... you're just seeing the tip of the iceberg."

Zoom Dances And Temperature Checks: Here's What A Day In An Austin ISD Elementary School Looks Like

Students at Boone Elementary sit spaced apart behind dividers.
The Austin Independent School District is finishing its first full week with students back in the classroom. Schools were allowed to bring back up to 25% of a building’s capacity and are phasing in more students over the next month.

COVID-19 Latest: Hays County Judge To Let Bars Reopen Next Week

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Oct. 9. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

At Least Three Central Texas Counties Plan To Let Bars Reopen At Limited Capacity Next Week

A bar on Sixth Street in Austin.
A group representing bar and nightclub owners is angry over Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen because Abbott left the decision to county judges in each of the state’s 254 counties.  